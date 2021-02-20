PEAKDEFI Trading Up 2% Over Last Week (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One PEAKDEFI token can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $27.07 million and $207,782.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00063546 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.72 or 0.00824138 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00041542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006636 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00059419 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,898.49 or 0.05074739 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00019121 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00043416 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a token. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 494,054,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,991,247 tokens. PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi. PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PEAKDEFI Token Trading

PEAKDEFI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

