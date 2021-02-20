Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L) (LON:SLN)

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L) (LON:SLN) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 605 ($7.90) price target on the stock.

SLN stock opened at GBX 642 ($8.39) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 564.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 469.84. The company has a quick ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 9.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of £534.84 million and a P/E ratio of -22.85. Silence Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of GBX 330 ($4.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 668 ($8.73).

Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs.

