Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Trading 7.5% Higher

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)’s share price traded up 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.57 and last traded at $13.44. 573,334 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 405,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRDO. TheStreet raised Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

The company has a market cap of $935.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.67.

In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 42,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $529,900.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,584,638.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 70,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $801,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 947,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,753,103.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,955,805 in the last ninety days. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 197,340 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 140,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 42,568 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,032,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 123,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,496,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,536,000 after purchasing an additional 95,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.