Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on PDRDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

PDRDY stock opened at $39.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.93. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $40.01.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

