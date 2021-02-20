Perry Creek Capital LP Makes New Investment in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,522,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,613,000. First American Financial accounts for about 12.4% of Perry Creek Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth $449,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $12,371,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 44,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 23,593 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FAF shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE FAF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.86. 538,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,230. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.77. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

