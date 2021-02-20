Personal Group (LON:PGH) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $241.98

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 241.98 ($3.16) and traded as low as GBX 216 ($2.82). Personal Group shares last traded at GBX 216 ($2.82), with a volume of 52,940 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 215.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 241.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of £67.43 million and a PE ratio of 7.71.

In other news, insider Sarah Mace bought 9,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.65) per share, for a total transaction of £19,969.11 ($26,089.77).

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance services, SaaS products, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Core Insurance, IT Salary Sacrifice, SaaS, and Other segments. The company offers insurance products, including hospital cash plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit plans.

