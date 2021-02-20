Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perspecta delivers IT services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. Their enterprise-based offerings and solutions for U.S. government customers include: Cloud, Platform and IT Outsourcing Services, Enterprise and Cloud Applications, Enterprise Security, Mobility and Workplace, and Analytics. They have existing contracts with a range of public sector entities ranging from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs and the U.S. Department of Defense, to the United States Postal Service, the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and large state and local government customers such as the county of San Diego, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Perspecta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Perspecta has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.84.

Shares of NYSE:PRSP opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.46. Perspecta has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $29.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.66%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspecta during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Perspecta during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

