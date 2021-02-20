PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PetroTal (LON:PTAL) in a report published on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on the stock.

PTAL stock opened at GBX 18.29 ($0.24) on Wednesday. PetroTal has a 1 year low of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 25.50 ($0.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 15.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 11.90. The firm has a market cap of £149.28 million and a P/E ratio of 60.97.

About PetroTal

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary property is the Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

