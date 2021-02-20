Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEYUF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

PEYUF opened at $4.42 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $4.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.39.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

