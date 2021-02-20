Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Increased to C$5.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.75 target price on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Peyto Exploration & Development presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$5.48.

PEY opened at C$5.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$943.41 million and a PE ratio of -9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.49. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of C$0.91 and a 52 week high of C$5.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.11.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total transaction of C$81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,760 shares in the company, valued at C$489,078. Also, Senior Officer David Alan Thomas bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.03 per share, with a total value of C$62,465.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 284,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,148,034.16.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

