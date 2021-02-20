Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

NYSE PFE opened at $34.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

