Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Natixis grew its stake in Pfizer by 528.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,814,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,991,000 after buying an additional 3,207,172 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,690,763,000 after buying an additional 2,777,676 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,794,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,457,000 after buying an additional 2,599,629 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $39,411,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,578,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,839,000 after purchasing an additional 972,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.44. 28,145,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,539,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $191.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.15. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

