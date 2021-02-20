Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Lifted by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.9% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 15,071 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Pfizer by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,040,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,341,000 after acquiring an additional 924,796 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

NYSE:PFE opened at $34.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.