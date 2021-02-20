Phantomx (PNX) Trading Down 32.4% This Week

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 40% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 20th. Phantomx has a total market cap of $13,860.39 and $2.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantomx token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Phantomx has traded down 32.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $313.97 or 0.00549147 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005916 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00034029 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,466.76 or 0.02565462 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Phantomx Token Profile

Phantomx is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 tokens. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Phantomx Token Trading

Phantomx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

