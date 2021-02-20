Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.42

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.42 and last traded at $13.42, with a volume of 40 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pharming Group stock. JW Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,895,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,000. Pharming Group comprises approximately 1.2% of JW Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. JW Asset Management LLC owned about 2.97% of Pharming Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and manufactures biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema in Europe, the United States, Israel, and South Korea.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.