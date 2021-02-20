Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Stake Lowered by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 20.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,841,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,424,000 after buying an additional 1,045,736 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 22.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

In other news, Director Mark Haney bought 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $43,422.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,474 shares in the company, valued at $975,843.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PSXP opened at $26.15 on Friday. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $63.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average of $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.47). Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 56.75% and a return on equity of 41.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is 81.59%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSXP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.