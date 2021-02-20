Pi Financial Increases North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) Price Target to C$22.00

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target lifted by Pi Financial from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ATB Capital set a C$16.50 price objective on North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities downgraded North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated an outperform rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.69.

Shares of TSE:NOA opened at C$15.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$12.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$457.67 million and a P/E ratio of 10.25. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$5.81 and a 1 year high of C$15.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.32%.

In other North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.15 per share, with a total value of C$39,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at C$39,450. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,032.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

