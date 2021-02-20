PIBBLE Price Up 1,661.8% Over Last Week (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 239.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 20th. In the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded 1,661.8% higher against the dollar. PIBBLE has a total market cap of $41.53 million and $16.30 million worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIBBLE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIBBLE Profile

PIBBLE (CRYPTO:PIB) is a token. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,330,690,000 tokens. PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io. The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio.

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

PIBBLE Token Trading

PIBBLE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

