Pillar Price Tops $0.0267 on Top Exchanges (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Pillar has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Pillar has a market capitalization of $6.93 million and approximately $185,372.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pillar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00060651 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $442.06 or 0.00789627 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00040102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00057169 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00018333 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00041245 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.95 or 0.04681685 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar (PLR) is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

