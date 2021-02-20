Pillar Price Up 25.7% Over Last Week (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $7.77 million and $212,461.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pillar has traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pillar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0299 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00063566 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $467.52 or 0.00818571 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00041844 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00059535 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,894.33 or 0.05067655 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00043523 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00018986 BTC.

Pillar Profile

PLR is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pillar Token Trading

