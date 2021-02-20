Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) Trading Down 16.6%

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) dropped 16.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.06. Approximately 16,873 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,452,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pintec Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 66,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.18% of Pintec Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Pintec Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:PT)

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

