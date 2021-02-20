Pioneering Technology (CVE:PTE) Trading Down 19.2%

Shares of Pioneering Technology Corp. (CVE:PTE) fell 19.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. 925,218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 214% from the average session volume of 294,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85. The firm has a market cap of C$6.16 million and a PE ratio of -5.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08.

Pioneering Technology Company Profile (CVE:PTE)

Pioneering Technology Corp., an energy smart technology and consumer products company, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of cooking fire prevention solutions in Canada and the United States. It offers Safe-T-Element cooking system; RangeMinder, and Safe-T-Sensor; SmartBurner, an easy-to-install electric coil replacement; SmartRange, an electric stove shut off solution; SmartElement, a hard wired electric coil solution; and Smart Micro, a microwave safety solution.

