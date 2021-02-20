Piper Sandler Boosts Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Price Target to $85.00

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cerner’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CERN. Argus raised their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Cerner from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.37.

CERN stock opened at $71.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.52.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cerner by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,096,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,575,000 after purchasing an additional 236,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cerner by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,776,000 after purchasing an additional 667,202 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Cerner by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,029,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,557,000 after purchasing an additional 100,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cerner by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cerner by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,408,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,982,000 after purchasing an additional 453,604 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

