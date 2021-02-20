Piper Sandler Increases EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $442.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $404.00 to $442.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $364.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $429.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $338.40.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM opened at $376.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $361.37 and its 200-day moving average is $335.36. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $151.97 and a 1-year high of $402.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.24, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Michael Mayoras sold 955 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.20, for a total value of $301,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,845.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 800 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,677,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,684,005. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.