Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price target lifted by Roth Capital from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PLNT has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an underperform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an underperform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.76.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $78.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.02 and a 200-day moving average of $68.48. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $88.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,121.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 42,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.47, for a total transaction of $3,239,851.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $7,405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 298,706 shares of company stock valued at $22,383,599. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Planet Fitness by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Planet Fitness by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Planet Fitness by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 134,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

