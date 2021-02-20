Playgroundz Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Playgroundz coin can currently be bought for $0.0500 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Playgroundz has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and $2,271.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.20 or 0.00486434 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00069715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.43 or 0.00089144 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00065545 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00077236 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $227.49 or 0.00402101 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00028140 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io. Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

