Playkey (PKT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $68,994.00

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. In the last seven days, Playkey has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Playkey token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $367,443.38 and approximately $68,994.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Playkey Profile

PKT is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,914,614 tokens. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

