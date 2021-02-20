Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.44

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$36.44 and traded as high as C$39.00. Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) shares last traded at C$39.00, with a volume of 5,631 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on PBL. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) from C$25.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.44. The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.24.

In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.25, for a total value of C$123,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$40,687.50.

About Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

