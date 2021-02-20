Poolz Finance Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.82 Million (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $24.65 or 0.00043135 BTC on exchanges. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $15.96 million and $2.82 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded down 15.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.14 or 0.00486794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00072993 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00082735 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00069559 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00077290 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.69 or 0.00421242 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00026780 BTC.

Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 647,472 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__.

