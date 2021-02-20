Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.55-2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.60. Portland General Electric also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.55-2.70 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POR. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised Portland General Electric from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Shares of NYSE:POR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.88. 764,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,668. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $63.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

