Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Prada from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Prada from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Prada from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Prada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prada currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.53.

OTCMKTS:PRDSY opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. Prada has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86.

Prada Company Profile

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

