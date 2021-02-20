Praful Shah Sells 12,258 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) insider Praful Shah sold 12,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.21, for a total transaction of $5,150,934.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,907,012.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Praful Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RingCentral alerts:

On Friday, January 15th, Praful Shah sold 6,130 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.29, for a total transaction of $2,294,397.70.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Praful Shah sold 6,129 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.84, for a total transaction of $2,297,394.36.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Praful Shah sold 6,268 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.99, for a total transaction of $2,225,077.32.

RingCentral stock opened at $427.39 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.85 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $393.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.94. The company has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. Equities analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $449.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.