Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Shares Down 8.7%

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) dropped 8.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.27 and last traded at $11.34. Approximately 18,642 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,275,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

DTIL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.15.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.08.

In other news, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $133,209.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,863,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,607,347.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David S. Thomson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $164,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,405 shares of company stock worth $597,618 over the last three months. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTIL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 598.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 10,307 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 13.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 12,666 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 639.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 148,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 128,511 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 3.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

