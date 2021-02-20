Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 528,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,447 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $18,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth $441,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth $232,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 725,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,434,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 28.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 13,440 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 100.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 14,930 shares during the period.

PBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $45.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

