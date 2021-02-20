Primecap Management Co. CA Acquires 7,700 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 376,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.10% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $18,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,503,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,941 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $172,472,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% during the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,366,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,737,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,891.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,753,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,365,000 after buying an additional 2,615,021 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 27.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,386,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,604,000 after acquiring an additional 302,262 shares during the last quarter.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $54.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.77 and its 200 day moving average is $43.08. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $64.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZI. Royal Bank of Canada raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

In related news, CRO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $784,540.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 1,734,233 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $93,700,608.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,249,591 shares of company stock valued at $258,463,216 over the last three months.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.