Primecap Management Co. CA Buys Shares of 732,500 Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 732,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,557,000. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 2.05% of Pulmonx as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,237,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $57.62 on Friday. Pulmonx Co. has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $69.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.69.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LUNG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

