Primecap Management Co. CA Has $26.35 Million Stock Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,738,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,432,007 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Nokia were worth $26,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Nokia by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Nokia stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.53. Nokia Co. has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. Research analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

NOK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DNB Markets cut Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

