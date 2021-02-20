Primecap Management Co. CA Has $30.44 Million Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534,392 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 132,765 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 1.24% of Matson worth $30,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Matson by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,121,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $405,725,000 after buying an additional 339,898 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Matson by 28.9% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,882,224 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $155,638,000 after acquiring an additional 870,043 shares during the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP lifted its holdings in Matson by 0.6% during the third quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 181,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Matson by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

MATX stock opened at $74.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.63 and a 200-day moving average of $52.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.99. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $74.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.17%.

Separately, Stephens upgraded shares of Matson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Matson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other Matson news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 14,800 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $879,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,347.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Branton B. Dreyfus sold 5,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $339,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

