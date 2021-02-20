Primecap Management Co. CA Has $63.55 Million Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,016,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374,600 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $63,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.18.

MGM stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $36.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average of $26.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

In related news, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $289,148.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $295,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

