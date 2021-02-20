Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 536,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,660 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $20,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,948,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,586 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 24.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,182,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,253,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,727,000 after purchasing an additional 23,466 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,741,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,351,000 after buying an additional 264,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,410,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,588,000 after buying an additional 175,226 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BJ opened at $44.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $50.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 7,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $325,001.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,682.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $1,381,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,191,954.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,139 shares of company stock worth $5,692,337. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

