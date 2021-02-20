Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $55,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in MongoDB by 48,529.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,733,000 after purchasing an additional 22,292,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,196,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,115 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $64,326,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 4,342.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,512,000 after buying an additional 110,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth $20,230,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.27, for a total transaction of $9,634,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,205 shares in the company, valued at $71,076,090.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 14,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.09, for a total transaction of $3,863,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,714,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,995 shares of company stock worth $58,247,246. 16.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $418.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of -95.94 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.81 and a 1 year high of $428.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDB. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $439.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.50.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

