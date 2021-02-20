Primecap Management Co. CA Makes New $20.73 Million Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 366,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,730,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,004,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,833,000 after purchasing an additional 203,923 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Valero Energy by 1,170.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,226,000 after purchasing an additional 834,284 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $71.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,383.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $84.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

