Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 4,800 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.26% of MongoDB worth $55,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 4,750.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $418.30 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $93.81 and a one year high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $380.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of -95.94 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The firm had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDB. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $295.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.50.

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 14,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.09, for a total value of $3,863,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,714,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total value of $149,764.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,599,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,995 shares of company stock worth $58,247,246 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

