Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PRMW has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. CIBC upgraded Primo Water to an outperformer rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Primo Water from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Primo Water currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.61.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Primo Water by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,604,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Primo Water by 2.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 455,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,390 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Primo Water by 189.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 258,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 169,300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Primo Water by 3.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 510,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 18,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

