Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 47,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 51,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.56.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $55.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.29. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $56.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.14%.

In related news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $977,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,664 shares of company stock worth $1,535,510 in the last ninety days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

