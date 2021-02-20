ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF)’s stock price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.08 and last traded at $28.10. 27,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 523% from the average session volume of 4,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.35.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average is $26.61.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 8.73% of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

