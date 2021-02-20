ProShares S&P 500 ex-Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXV) Stock Price Down 0.4%

ProShares S&P 500 ex-Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXV)’s share price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $82.00 and last traded at $82.37. 280 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.71.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.69.

