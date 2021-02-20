ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) were down 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.86 and last traded at $30.61. Approximately 1,837,218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,187,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.62.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.98.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

