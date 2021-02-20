Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.11% of Prospect Capital worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 18,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 246,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 3.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 19,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 3.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 73,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. 10.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $7.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.45. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

PSEC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

