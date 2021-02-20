ProVen VCT (LON:PVN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $63.20

ProVen VCT (LON:PVN) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 63.20 ($0.83) and traded as high as GBX 65.50 ($0.86). ProVen VCT shares last traded at GBX 65.50 ($0.86), with a volume of 7,138 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 63.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 62.85. The firm has a market cap of £113.53 million and a PE ratio of -13.94.

ProVen VCT Company Profile (LON:PVN)

ProVen VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in expansion and management buyouts. It does invest in startups. It seeks to invest in non-qualifying investments including cash, liquidity funds, fixed interest securities, debt and debt related securities in growth companies and non-qualifying venture capital investments.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for ProVen VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProVen VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.